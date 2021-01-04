Search

Watch Morrissey share his short and blunt new year’s message for 2021

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 04, 2021

"To hell with 2020. To hell with it"

Morrissey has shared his short and rather blunt new year’s message for 2021.

The former Smiths frontman addressed his fans in a video which was recorded on New Year’s Eve (December 31) last week.

Keeping his message short, Morrissey begins the 23-second clip by addressing the camera and saying “to hell with 2020. To hell with it”.

He then repeats “to hell with it” a number of times before concluding the message by saying: “And here’s to tomorrow.”

Morrissey’s 2020 saw him play three arena gigs – including two shows in Leeds and London – in March before the coronavirus outbreak shut down live shows across the globe.

He released his 13th solo studio album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ in March. In a three-star review, NME said: “Significant parts of the album verge on the avant-garde, and certainly mark a bold departure for an artist who could easily have continued appeasing his cult faithful with winsome torch songs, ennui-encased indie pop and rapacious rockabilly.”

In August, Morrissey paid tribute to his late mother Elizabeth Anne Dwyer following her death and thanked his fans for their support.

In November, a post on his website Morrissey Central claimed that the singer had been dropped by his label BMG Records.

“This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020,” Morrissey said in a statement. “We would be critically insane to expect anything positive.”

