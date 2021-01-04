Search

Discover

NEWS

DaBaby says he and Lil Wayne are the “best rappers alive”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 04, 2021

Do you agree with this lofty estimation?

DaBaby has offered his own glowing self-appraisal, labeling himself and Lil Wayne as the “best rappers alive”.

The lofty estimation came in the caption of a new Instagram post, which showed the two rappers kicking back while taking a break from recording new music together.

Lil Wayne first collaborated with DaBaby on the 2020 remix of Jack Harlow’s ‘WHAT’S POPPIN’ – although it’s believed that more new music from the pair is now on the horizon.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

 

A recent end-of-year YouTube ranking for 2020 revealed that DaBaby’s video for his Roddy Rich collaboration ‘Rockstar’ was the fifth most-viewed music video in the UK – having secured over 107 million views to date.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne said he recently questioned his worth as an artist after his album ‘Funeral’ was seemingly snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik [sic], or just another technicality?” Wayne tweeted last month.

“I look around w[ith] respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking back at me & I go to the studio.”

Currently, Wayne has five Grammys to his name. In 2009, he took home gongs for Best Rap Solo Performance (‘A Milli’), Best Rap Song (‘Lollipop’), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (‘Swagga Like Us’) and Best Rap Album for ‘Tha Carter III’.

The post DaBaby says he and Lil Wayne are the “best rappers alive” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 1 6
  1. rainee9990
    rainee9990 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. BelmaGammy
    Belma I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fMdEm Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  3. Laskoban
    Laskoban lol people still on this
    ...show more
  4. EloiseaFord
    EloiseFord I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  5. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa AC Milan vs Juventus ngày 7/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ac-milan-vs-juventus-ngay-7-1-2021/
    ...show more
  6. dobevor162
    dobevor 162 [ For USA ]    Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet…Check The Details HERE===========>.www.earnclub7.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.