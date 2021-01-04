DaBaby has offered his own glowing self-appraisal, labeling himself and Lil Wayne as the “best rappers alive”.

The lofty estimation came in the caption of a new Instagram post, which showed the two rappers kicking back while taking a break from recording new music together.

Lil Wayne first collaborated with DaBaby on the 2020 remix of Jack Harlow’s ‘WHAT’S POPPIN’ – although it’s believed that more new music from the pair is now on the horizon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

A recent end-of-year YouTube ranking for 2020 revealed that DaBaby’s video for his Roddy Rich collaboration ‘Rockstar’ was the fifth most-viewed music video in the UK – having secured over 107 million views to date.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne said he recently questioned his worth as an artist after his album ‘Funeral’ was seemingly snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik [sic], or just another technicality?” Wayne tweeted last month.

“I look around w[ith] respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking back at me & I go to the studio.”

Currently, Wayne has five Grammys to his name. In 2009, he took home gongs for Best Rap Solo Performance (‘A Milli’), Best Rap Song (‘Lollipop’), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (‘Swagga Like Us’) and Best Rap Album for ‘Tha Carter III’.

The post DaBaby says he and Lil Wayne are the “best rappers alive” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.