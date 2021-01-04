Search

Discover

NEWS

Cardi B doesn’t let her young daughter Kulture listen to ‘WAP’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 04, 2021

A new video shows Cardi swiftly turning off the track when the youngster enters the room

Cardi B isn’t keen on letting her two-year-old daughter Kulture listen to ‘WAP’, a funny new video has inadvertently revealed.

In an Instagram live video from New Year’s Eve, the rapper was seen performing her explicit hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion from the comfort of her own home when things took an unexpected turn.

As Cardi performs live to the camera, Kulture is seen gradually entering the shot from another room – prompting a moment of panicked realization.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by PlentyOfShade (@plentyofshade)

 

“Uh uh!,” she remarks while quickly turning off the track.

While Cardi was understandably hesitant to let the youngster hear the track, she has previously defended its lyrics in the face of criticism from right-wing pundits such as Ben Shapiro.

“I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP,” she said in September.

‘WAP’ was also named NME‘s number one song for 2020, with our ranking describing it as “the titan track that drenched the entire year”.

“Even the censored, radio-friendly “wet and gushy” version of ‘WAP’ was unfathomably dirty – a major achievement – and, best of all, the song has succeeded in pissing off the kind of prudes who wither with disgust every time a woman dares to center her own sexual desire,” it stated.

“Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”

Cardi also recently gave her blessing to a parody of the track from medical students at John Hopkins University, which stressed the importance of wearing face-masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The post Cardi B doesn’t let her young daughter Kulture listen to ‘WAP’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 6 7
  1. rainee9990
    rainee9990 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. BelmaGammy
    Belma I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fMdEm Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  3. BelmaGammy
    Belma I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fMdEm Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  4. EloiseaFord
    EloiseFord I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  5. EloiseaFord
    EloiseFord I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  6. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa AC Milan vs Juventus ngày 7/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ac-milan-vs-juventus-ngay-7-1-2021/
    ...show more
  7. dobevor162
    dobevor 162 [ For USA ]    Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet…Check The Details HERE===========>.www.earnclub7.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.