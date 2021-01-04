Cardi B doesn’t let her young daughter Kulture listen to ‘WAP’

Cardi B isn’t keen on letting her two-year-old daughter Kulture listen to ‘WAP’, a funny new video has inadvertently revealed.

In an Instagram live video from New Year’s Eve, the rapper was seen performing her explicit hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion from the comfort of her own home when things took an unexpected turn.

As Cardi performs live to the camera, Kulture is seen gradually entering the shot from another room – prompting a moment of panicked realization.

“Uh uh!,” she remarks while quickly turning off the track.

While Cardi was understandably hesitant to let the youngster hear the track, she has previously defended its lyrics in the face of criticism from right-wing pundits such as Ben Shapiro.

“I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP,” she said in September.

‘WAP’ was also named NME‘s number one song for 2020, with our ranking describing it as “the titan track that drenched the entire year”.

“Even the censored, radio-friendly “wet and gushy” version of ‘WAP’ was unfathomably dirty – a major achievement – and, best of all, the song has succeeded in pissing off the kind of prudes who wither with disgust every time a woman dares to center her own sexual desire,” it stated.

“Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”

Cardi also recently gave her blessing to a parody of the track from medical students at John Hopkins University, which stressed the importance of wearing face-masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

