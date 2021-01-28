Search

Discover

NEWS

Miguel to feature in new BBC Three streetwear show ‘The Drop’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 28, 2021

The musician will serve as both a mentor and judge on the upcoming fashion series

Miguel is set to be a mentor and judge on the new BBC Three streetwear show The Drop.

The eight-part competition series, which is set to be filmed in Manchester, will see “10 of Britain’s most promising up-and-coming creatives – who all believe they are sitting on the next streetwear brand that is ready to make the leap from the bedroom to the global market – go head to head to win the chance to have their first line stocked in a major UK retailer”.

Miguel will serve as one of The Drop‘s two mentors and will oversee the contestants’ efforts as they complete “themed weekly challenges that help them develop their brand”.

 

“I really hadn’t ever contemplated doing something like this, but when I met the Renowned Films team and discovered their works I was immediately excited to get involved, both on air and behind the scenes as a co-producer,” Miguel said in a statement.

“I also love that this show will be UK-centric, as there are so many talented designers based in the territory who deserve recognition.”

The host of The Drop, as well as the identity of the show’s second mentor, will be announced in due course, as will details of when the show will air on BBC Three.

Back in October Miguel shared the stylish video for his single ‘Funeral’, which was originally released in November 2019.

The post Miguel to feature in new BBC Three streetwear show ‘The Drop’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 4
  1. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. zeaiw2525
    zeaiw Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. KarinRobinson
    KarinRobinson Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  4. kenoy77037
    Victoria_S**Y Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work For more information Visit this site here..........................www.workstea.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.