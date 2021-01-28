Search

‘In The Heights’ star Leslie Grace says ‘Hamilton’ fans “won’t be disappointed”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 28, 2021

"It's an incredible platform for our culture to live on as Latinos"

In The Heights star Leslie Grace has said Hamilton fans “won’t be disappointed” by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new project.

The film, based on Miranda’s 2007 stage musical of the same name, focuses on a vibrant Latino community in Washington Heights, New York.

Grace, who will be playing the lead role of Nina Rosario opposite Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, told NME: “In The Heights is a full-on movie, it’s what you would wish any musical would be for that one person in your family that hates musicals.”

Reflecting on the expectations of long-time Hamilton fans, she added: “They won’t be disappointed, especially people who are just longtime fans of Lin or even new fans just having seen the recording on Disney+ and enjoying it from home without having the theatre experience.”

Grace added that In The Heights marks a landmark moment for Latino representation in cinema. “It’s an incredible platform for our culture to live on as Latinos,” she explained.

“It’s a cultural event that I think our culture has never had to this degree, and Lin was very adamant about allowing that moment to live.”

Leslie Grace most recently worked on the first-ever remake of ‘Conga’, featuring Meek Mill and produced by Boi-1da in collaboration with Bacardí rum.

Check out the video here:

“Bacardi has always been a brand that’s so connected to Caribbean-ness and the life of the party – it’s definitely very close to home because I’m Dominican,” Grace explained.

“My family has been drinking Bacardí rum all my life so I was like ‘I’m totally aligned, I’m all in, bring on the mojitos!'”

In the Heights is scheduled to be released via Warner Bros. on June 18.

