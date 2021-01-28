Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Imelda May’s new video for her Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood collaboration ‘Just One Kiss’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 28, 2021

The almighty team-up is the latest preview of May's new album ‘11 Past The Hour'

Imelda May has shared the new video for her Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood collaboration ‘Just One Kiss’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is the latest preview of May’s upcoming new album ‘11 Past The Hour’, which will follow on from 2017’s ‘Life Love Flesh Blood’ when it arrives on Decca Records on April 23.

‘Just One Kiss’ sees May being joined by Gallagher on vocals, who the former says brought his “great vibe and kick-ass voice” to the track.

Speaking about the wider meaning behind the song, May explained it as “that moment you know it can go either way. The sharp notion if you succumb you might just lose control. The split-second decision you know might change everything, with just one kiss. Could you resist?”

Wood plays guitar on ‘Just One Kiss’, which you can hear above, with May commenting on his contribution: “He’s just joyous to be around. It’s infectious. He’s fast, really on-the-ball, and he knows intuitively when something is working.”

‘11 Past The Hour’ is also set to feature the likes of Miles Kane, Gina Martin and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

May said in a statement that her upcoming new album “is my truth”.

“I always write with meaning and from my heart as that’s the reason I write, to connect with my own story at each particular moment and I hope therefore I connect with others during theirs, even if just for a while,” she said. “I’d like to think I can put into words and music what we all feel sometimes. We all laugh, sing, love, cry, dance, kiss, care. We all experience lust, anger, joy, worry, sorrow and hope.

“Sometimes we stay silent and hold it all in and sometimes we dance and throw it all to the wind with abandon, but one thing is for sure is we are in this life together. Each song is a moment in my life. Each life is a moment in time. Every minute counts.”

The post Watch Imelda May’s new video for her Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood collaboration ‘Just One Kiss’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

0 7
  1. GinaLang1
    GinaLang I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here...... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  2. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. zeaiw2525
    zeaiw Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  4. KarinRobinson
    KarinRobinson Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. kenoy77037
    Victoria_S**Y Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work....For more information Visit this site here..........................www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  6. Mahmudmaher
    mahmoud maher Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work....For more information Visit this site here.. mercatoday.com/matches-dates/
    ...show more
  7. Genevievowlby
    GenevieveBowlby Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Visit for more details............ Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.