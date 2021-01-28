Watch Imelda May’s new video for her Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood collaboration ‘Just One Kiss’

Imelda May has shared the new video for her Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood collaboration ‘Just One Kiss’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is the latest preview of May’s upcoming new album ‘11 Past The Hour’, which will follow on from 2017’s ‘Life Love Flesh Blood’ when it arrives on Decca Records on April 23.

‘Just One Kiss’ sees May being joined by Gallagher on vocals, who the former says brought his “great vibe and kick-ass voice” to the track.

Speaking about the wider meaning behind the song, May explained it as “that moment you know it can go either way. The sharp notion if you succumb you might just lose control. The split-second decision you know might change everything, with just one kiss. Could you resist?”

Wood plays guitar on ‘Just One Kiss’, which you can hear above, with May commenting on his contribution: “He’s just joyous to be around. It’s infectious. He’s fast, really on-the-ball, and he knows intuitively when something is working.”

‘11 Past The Hour’ is also set to feature the likes of Miles Kane, Gina Martin and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

May said in a statement that her upcoming new album “is my truth”.

“I always write with meaning and from my heart as that’s the reason I write, to connect with my own story at each particular moment and I hope therefore I connect with others during theirs, even if just for a while,” she said. “I’d like to think I can put into words and music what we all feel sometimes. We all laugh, sing, love, cry, dance, kiss, care. We all experience lust, anger, joy, worry, sorrow and hope.

“Sometimes we stay silent and hold it all in and sometimes we dance and throw it all to the wind with abandon, but one thing is for sure is we are in this life together. Each song is a moment in my life. Each life is a moment in time. Every minute counts.”

