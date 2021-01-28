Search

Listen to Arlo Parks’ tender new cover of Clairo’s ‘Bags’

January 28, 2021

Parks previously covered the track back in April

Arlo Parks has performed a new version of her cover of Clairo‘s ‘Bags’ – check out her rendition below.

Parks previously covered ‘Bags’ in a shortened form back in April as part of her at-home cover series during the first coronavirus-enforced lockdown last year.

The south Londoner returned to ‘Bags’ during her recent live session on SiriusXMU, which she played in support of the release of her upcoming debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

You can hear Arlo Parks’ new take on Clairo’s ‘Bags’ below.

Parks released the final preview of ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ yesterday (January 27) in the form of ‘Hope’, which follows on from her previous singles ‘Caroline’‘Hurt’‘Green Eyes’ and ‘Black Dog’. The LP is set for release tomorrow (January 29).

“The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low,” Parks explained about ‘Hope’. “I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.”

Tomorrow will also see the release of Tonight With Arlo Parks, a TV special which has been described as a “‘Variety Hour Special’ emulating the spirit of classic, artist-fronted TV formats from the 60s and 70s, yet revamped and reimagined for the 20s”.

