Search

Discover

NEWS

Annie Lennox films herself getting COVID vaccine at Los Angeles drive-thru

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 28, 2021

“It’s all very exciting. I’m smiling behind this mask”

Annie Lennox has shared a video of herself receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a drive-thru center in Los Angeles.

The Eurythmics singer was given the Moderna jab at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and shared a video of herself preparing for the injection.

“It’s all very exciting. I’m smiling behind this mask,” Lennox says in the clip, lining up in the Dodgers Stadium carpark.

The Scottish singer, 66, also gave a shout out to “everyone who’s made it possible” to deliver the vaccine.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Annie Lennox (@officialannielennox)

 

“Enormous gratitude to everyone who’s made it possible to deliver the Moderna Covid 19 vaccine…Today at Dodgers Stadium!,” she captioned the video.

“Thank you!! Muchas Gracias!!!”

Lennox’s video comes days after Samuel L. Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and wore an Avengers-themed mask to mark the occasion.

Revealing the news of his jab on Instagram, Jackson said he was about to “bust back out” following his vaccination, and encouraged others to also get vaccinated.

“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!” he captioned his post, taken at the vaccination center at the Forum music venue in Inglewood, California.

Last week (January 21), Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the good news of his vaccination after getting his jab at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine,” he continued, adding his line from the films: “Come with me if you want to live!”

Elsewhere, Willie Nelson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Cedar Park, Texas this month, his wife recently confirmed.

The post Annie Lennox films herself getting COVID vaccine at Los Angeles drive-thru appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

0 1 7
  1. GinaLang1
    GinaLang I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here...... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  2. bombshellparadise
    Bombshell Paradise ❤️
    ...show more
  3. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. zeaiw2525
    zeaiw ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★Real online home based job to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome.for details Open This Website...........www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  5. KarinRobinson
    KarinRobinson Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  6. kenoy77037
    Victoria_S**Y Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work For more information Visit this site here.......................... www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  7. Genevievowlby
    GenevieveBowlby Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Visit for more details............ Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.