Annie Lennox films herself getting COVID vaccine at Los Angeles drive-thru

Annie Lennox has shared a video of herself receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a drive-thru center in Los Angeles.

The Eurythmics singer was given the Moderna jab at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and shared a video of herself preparing for the injection.

“It’s all very exciting. I’m smiling behind this mask,” Lennox says in the clip, lining up in the Dodgers Stadium carpark.

The Scottish singer, 66, also gave a shout out to “everyone who’s made it possible” to deliver the vaccine.

“Enormous gratitude to everyone who’s made it possible to deliver the Moderna Covid 19 vaccine…Today at Dodgers Stadium!,” she captioned the video.

“Thank you!! Muchas Gracias!!!”

Lennox’s video comes days after Samuel L. Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and wore an Avengers-themed mask to mark the occasion.

Revealing the news of his jab on Instagram, Jackson said he was about to “bust back out” following his vaccination, and encouraged others to also get vaccinated.

“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!” he captioned his post, taken at the vaccination center at the Forum music venue in Inglewood, California.

Last week (January 21), Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the good news of his vaccination after getting his jab at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine,” he continued, adding his line from the films: “Come with me if you want to live!” Elsewhere, Willie Nelson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Cedar Park, Texas this month, his wife recently confirmed.

