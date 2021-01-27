Watch WandaVision’s Paul Bettany in a behind-the-scenes video on set

WandaVision’s Paul Bettany has shared a video clip of him behind-the-scenes on the set of the new hit Marvel television show.

The video, shared via ComplexPop on Instagram, shows Bettany behind the scenes in full costume removing the mask of his character, Vision.

In the clip, crew members can be heard joking “It’s Ewan McGregor!” as Bettany removes the mask before he breaks down laughing.

You can watch it here:

Meanwhile, a new WandaVision fan theory suggests that the series has revealed the identity of the villain in Doctor Strange 2.

Several hints have already been dropped that the Marvel series will tie in with the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Most of the interest from fans has been placed on Dottie, the neighbor played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield Ford. Hinting at a greater significance on the character, fans have honed in on one specific scene, where Agnes says that Dottie is “key to everything in this town”.

“The devil’s in the detail,” Dottie says during a key scene in the second episode of the series, with Agnes cryptically replying: “That’s not the only place he is.”

The resultant fan theory speculates that Dottie is an alter-ego of Doctor Strange star Clea, while another says it is in fact Mephisto.

Reviewing WandaVision, NME wrote: “Marvel isn’t known for messing with its formula, but the big leap from cinema to streaming calls for a bold play – and WandaVisiondelivers.

“Nostalgia-phobes might soon grow bored of the ‘Honey, I’m home!’ shtick, but a slowly unwinding mystery should keep most of us hooked from week-to-week, even if beige wallpaper and oddly-patterned carpets aren’t your thing.”

