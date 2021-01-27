Search

The Weeknd is releasing a greatest hits album, ‘The Highlights’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 27, 2021

Set to arrive next week

The Weeknd is releasing a greatest hits album, ‘The Highlights’, next week.

While the Canadian artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, hasn’t officially announced the record himself, ‘The Highlights’ is available for pre-order on his official merch store.

‘The Highlights’ is set for release on February 5 and includes a number of The Weeknd’s biggest hits, including ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Starboy’ and ‘Blinding Lights’.

You can see the full tracklist for The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ album below.

  1. Save Your Tears
  2. Blinding Lights
  3. In Your Eyes
  4. Can’t Feel My Face
  5. I Feel It Coming
  6. Starboy
  7. Pray For Me
  8. Heartless
  9. Often
  10. The Hills
  11. Call Out My Name
  12. Die For You
  13. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)
  14. Love Me Harder
  15. Acquainted
  16. Wicked Games
  17. The Morning
  18. After Hours

‘The Highlights’ will be released two days before The Weeknd plays at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7.

The Weeknd recently starred in an advert promoting the halftime show. His upcoming performance at the NFL event will follow on from previous headline appearances by the likes of Prince, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Earlier this month The Weeknd was named as one of the biggest-selling artists in the UK during 2020.

The Weeknd’s track ‘Blinding Lights’ was named as both the UK’s best-selling single and most-streamed track of 2020, with Tones & I‘s ‘Dance Monkey’ and SAINt JHN‘s ‘Roses’ rounding out the top three in both countdowns.

The post The Weeknd is releasing a greatest hits album, 'The Highlights' appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

