Korn have “some really exciting news” coming, says Brian ‘Head’ Welch

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • January 27, 2021

"We're coming up with some cool ideas"

Korn have teased that they have “some really exciting news” coming soon.

The California metal group’s latest album ‘The Nothing’ came out in 2019, with guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s Love And Death side project set to release their second record ‘Perfectly Preserved’ next month.

During a recent interview with Kerrang! about the forhcoming LP, Welch hinted heavily towards an imminent announcement regarding Korn’s next move.

“I asked the manager, because I’m doing Love And Death but I know people are going to ask me about Korn, and he said, ‘Just tell them the truth. Tell them that you’ve been getting together with them, you’re working on some stuff, and that we’ve got some really exciting news coming out’,” the musician explained.

“I think we’re gonna make some kind of announcement pretty soon, and that’s pretty much all I can say.”

Korn

Referencing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its effect on artists’ creativity, Welch said: “I think it’s no secret that every band is getting together and there’s probably going to be a lot of records coming out.”

He went on to say that Korn had been “throwing ideas back and forth, but it’s been hard because of the pandemic and whatnot”.

“It’s been really crazy, but we managed to get together and we’re deciding what we’re gonna do, but we’re coming up with some cool ideas and are hopefully going to make an announcement pretty soon,” Welch explained.

Korn are due to perform at Download Festival this summer, where they will be joined by headliners Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down.

At the time of writing, the Donington event is still set to take place between June 4 and June 6 – despite Glastonbury having canceled its 2021 edition last week due to the pandemic.

