Dave Grohl wants to be his daughter Violet’s drummer: “It’s one of my dreams”

“Violet is an incredibly talented musician,” he said. “She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut.”

He added: “To be her drummer is one of my life dreams.”

It comes after Grohl previously said he wants to play on a new album that Violet is considering making.

“I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’” Grohl recently told the Sunday Times Culture magazine.

“And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’,” Grohl added, admitting that his “next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”

Violet has appeared on stage with Grohl and Foo Fighters at a number of past gigs, including a 2020 Nirvana reunion, 2019’s Leeds Festival and the band’s recent #SaveOurStages gig at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

Grohl added that he believes that Violet has “all the tools she needs” to be successful in the industry, despite her family connections. “She’s 14 and already in a deep Bowie phase,” he revealed. “I’m not talking about 80s Bowie or 90s Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the ‘Station to Station’ tour.”

Foo Fighters will release ‘Medicine At Midnight’ on February 5.