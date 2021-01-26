Search

Discover

NEWS

New Eddie Van Halen mural set to be unveiled to mark late guitarist’s birthday

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 26, 2021

Artist Robert Vargas is behind the impressive "Long Live The King" artwork in LA

A new mural honoring Eddie Van Halen is set to be unveiled today (January 26) to mark what would’ve been the late guitarist’s 66th birthday.

This latest tribute to Van Halen follows on from his passing in October following a battle with throat cancer.

LA artist Robert Vargas is the creator of the mural, which has been completed ahead of Van Halen’s birthday today. Located on the outside wall of Guitar Center’s Sunset Boulevard store in Hollywood, Vargas’ “Long Live The King” artwork depicts Van Halen playing his guitar.

“I am beyond excited to create this mural of one of my all-time creative heroes, @eddievanhalen,” Vargas said on Instagram earlier this month about the commission. “This mural is truly for the fans and a celebration of my favourite rock band, @vanhalen’s legacy.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by R O B E R T V A R G A S (@therobertvargas)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by R O B E R T V A R G A S (@therobertvargas)

 

Vargas is set to officially unveil his Van Halen tribute, “Long Live The King”, later today.

Earlier this month, a new range of EVH guitars was announced in honor of the late guitarist.

In a statement announcing the new guitars, EVH spoke of Van Halen’s influence: “The industry saw record guitar-playing interest in 2020 but also sadly said goodbye to one of the most innovative and influential players of its time.

“Eddie Van Halen’s singularly inventive style inspired an entire generation of players. He innovated not only in how he played but what he played and what he played through by creating some of the greatest guitars and amps the world has seen and heard.”

The post New Eddie Van Halen mural set to be unveiled to mark late guitarist’s birthday appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 3 7
  1. nohima4372
    nohima4372 Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity.........Visit.......... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. LeonRegister
    LeonRegister Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  4. lonibab704
    lonibab704 Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>>  WIC5.com
    ...show more
  5. gevin17664
    Victoria_S**Y I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money. Do not go to office. I do not claim to be others, I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB, It's a REAL job. Click here for more info................www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  6. sooncarlson
    SoonCarlson This is Really Good oputunity for everyone who wana make a big amount at home own laptop And make your family happy so can u do.........Www.NetJob1.com
    ...show more
  7. Meganussell
    MeganRussell Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.