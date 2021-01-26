New Eddie Van Halen mural set to be unveiled to mark late guitarist’s birthday

A new mural honoring Eddie Van Halen is set to be unveiled today (January 26) to mark what would’ve been the late guitarist’s 66th birthday.

This latest tribute to Van Halen follows on from his passing in October following a battle with throat cancer.

LA artist Robert Vargas is the creator of the mural, which has been completed ahead of Van Halen’s birthday today. Located on the outside wall of Guitar Center’s Sunset Boulevard store in Hollywood, Vargas’ “Long Live The King” artwork depicts Van Halen playing his guitar.

“I am beyond excited to create this mural of one of my all-time creative heroes, @eddievanhalen,” Vargas said on Instagram earlier this month about the commission. “This mural is truly for the fans and a celebration of my favourite rock band, @vanhalen’s legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T V A R G A S (@therobertvargas)

Vargas is set to officially unveil his Van Halen tribute, “Long Live The King”, later today.

Earlier this month, a new range of EVH guitars was announced in honor of the late guitarist.

In a statement announcing the new guitars, EVH spoke of Van Halen’s influence: “The industry saw record guitar-playing interest in 2020 but also sadly said goodbye to one of the most innovative and influential players of its time.

“Eddie Van Halen’s singularly inventive style inspired an entire generation of players. He innovated not only in how he played but what he played and what he played through by creating some of the greatest guitars and amps the world has seen and heard.”

