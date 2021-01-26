Search

Billie Eilish got confused and ordered 70 boxes of Froot Loops during the pandemic

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 26, 2021

"It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive"

Billie Eilish has revealed how her rise to global fame has caused her to forget the price of everyday items – leading her to buy 70 mini boxes of Froot Loops.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer explained how fame has allowed her to enjoy a far more comfortable lifestyle after she “grew up with no money.”

“It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are,” she went on to explain.

“I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35.’ I didn’t know that that’s expensive. I ordered 70 boxes.”

On Amazon, 70 mini boxes of the popular cereal cost $35.70.

billie eilish rosalia new song finneas family

In the same interview, Eilish explained how her new album is shaping up to be exactly how she intended.

“There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that,” she said.

Eilish also spoke about her forthcoming AppleTV documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, which was filmed between 2018 and early 2020, and how it will reveal previously unknown, intimate details about her life – including relationships.

“That was a huge part of my life,” Eilish said of a particular relationship detailed in the documentary, “and nobody knew it. It was this main thing that was taking control of my life”.

She also revealed that she found watching an initial cut of the film difficult. “It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she explained. But that experience has been ultimately rewarding — and it gave her something equally unexpected.

“I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it,” she said. “The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions.”

In other news, Eilish recently released her long-awaited collaboration with Rosalía – listen to ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ here.

