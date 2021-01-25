Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Witcher’ spin-off casts ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • January 25, 2021

She will appear opposite Jason Momoa in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast in the upcoming spin-off of Netflix fantasy smash The Witcher.

Turner-Smith will star opposite Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part live-action limited series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, in an elven world, and will focus on “the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one”.

The show promises to “tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher,” and will see Turner-Smith star as Éile.

A character description reads: “Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

The Witcher season 2 Henry Cavill

The Witcher: Blood Origin was confirmed last July, and will be overseen by The Witcher’s writer/supervising producer Declan de Barra, while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as executive producer. The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will act as creative consultant.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” de Barra said in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?”

Season two of The Witcher is also in production at Netflix – get all the details so far on the second edition of the show on NME here.

Reviewing its first season, NME wrote: “The Witcher slots neatly into the gaping hole left by Game Of Thrones. Fantasy setting, axe-swinging bloodbaths, mythical monsters, more nudity than a Love Island wrap party, tick-tick-tick-ta-hick.”

The post ‘The Witcher’ spin-off casts ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

0 1 4
  1. sehesa7202
    Victoria_S**Y I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money. Do not go to office. I do not claim to be others, I just work. You will call yourself after doing this JOB, It's a REAL job. Click here...................www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  2. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. cojag91395
    cojag91395 I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website... ══════HERE►........... bit.ly/3q6dNFP
    ...show more
  4. LeahJamis
    LeahJamis I getting Paid upto $18953 this week, Working Online at Home. I’m full time Student. I Surprised when my sister's told me about her check that was $97k. It’s really simple to do. Everyone can get this job.Go to home media tab for more details. See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.