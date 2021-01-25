‘The Witcher’ spin-off casts ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast in the upcoming spin-off of Netflix fantasy smash The Witcher.

Turner-Smith will star opposite Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part live-action limited series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, in an elven world, and will focus on “the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one”.

The show promises to “tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher,” and will see Turner-Smith star as Éile.

A character description reads: “Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin was confirmed last July, and will be overseen by The Witcher’s writer/supervising producer Declan de Barra, while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as executive producer. The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will act as creative consultant.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” de Barra said in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?”

Season two of The Witcher is also in production at Netflix – get all the details so far on the second edition of the show on NME here.

Reviewing its first season, NME wrote: “The Witcher slots neatly into the gaping hole left by Game Of Thrones. Fantasy setting, axe-swinging bloodbaths, mythical monsters, more nudity than a Love Island wrap party, tick-tick-tick-ta-hick.”

