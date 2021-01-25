Search

Samuel L. Jackson wears an ‘Avengers’-themed mask as he gets COVID-19 vaccine

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • January 25, 2021

Jackson's first dose was administered at The Forum in Inglewood, California

Samuel L. Jackson has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and wore an Avengers-themed mask to mark the occasion.

Revealing the news of his jab on Instagram, Jackson said he was about to “bust back out” following his vaccination, and encouraging others to also get vaccinated.

“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!” he captioned his post, taken at the vaccination center at the Forum music venue in Inglewood, California.

Taking a selfie while in his car wearing a face mask themed on the Avengers, Jackson added the hopeful hashtags: “#lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine”.

See his post below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson)

 

Jackson is the latest in a line of celebrities to celebrate receiving their first dose of the vaccine, which is being administered in a host of countries across the globe as the world attempts to beat the virus.

Last week (January 21), Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the good news of his vaccination after getting his jab at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine,” he continued, adding his line from the films: “Come with me if you want to live!”

Elsewhere, Willie Nelson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Cedar Park, Texas this month, his wife recently confirmed.

“We’re lucky,” she told Rolling Stone. “We made sure that [he] wasn’t cutting anybody – in fact, the healthcare workers were kind of angry that we had waited so long because he is 87 years old and has COPD.”

She added that her husband “was bragging yesterday after he got it that he didn’t even have a sore arm,” but also said: “Now, today, of course his arm is sore.”

