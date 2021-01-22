Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

‘Lost’ and ‘Babylon 5’ actress Mira Furlan dies aged 65

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • January 22, 2021

“We’ve known for some time now that Mira’s health was failing… and have been all dreading this day”

Croatian-American actress Mira Furlan, star of Babylon 5, Lost and more, has died aged 56.

The news was revealed on Furlan’s Twitter account, with Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski also paying tribute.

“It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her,” he wrote. “Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news.”

He added: “But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe.”

“We’ve known for some time now that Mira’s health was failing… and have been all dreading this day,” he added, though no cause of death has yet been revealed.

 

Furlan’s official Twitter account also posted a message, sharing a quote from the actress, presumably penned shortly before her death, and revealing that she died on Wednesday (January 20).

“I look at the stars,” she wrote. “It’s a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That’s where I’ll be going soon. ‘We’re all star stuff,’ I currently remember Delenn’s line from Joe’s script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid.

“In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That’s all.”

 

Furlan’s most famous role came as Minbari Ambassador Delenn in Babylon 5, the sci-fi space drama that ran for five seasons from 1994. She also played Danielle Rousseau in Lost.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia in 1955, Furlan moved to the United States in 1991, landing her Babylon 5 role soon after. She also appeared in the likes of Just Add Magic and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

The post ‘Lost’ and ‘Babylon 5’ actress Mira Furlan dies aged 65 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 3 5
  1. TamaraAllen22
    TamaraAllen22 SPECIAL REPORT: At Last...A Diet That Works. Here's How A Local 04 Mom Stumbled On To Secret Diet Used By Rachael Ray To Lose Up To 27 lbs. In 1 Month! Dr. Oz Is Calling It "#1 Miracle Fat Burner In A Bottle. Read more--->> Www.Fitapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. pabare4863
    pabare4863 ●▬▬I am making $16 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do...... ↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE>>>>WIC5.com
    ...show more
  3. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. tamara.allen
    TamaraAllen Losing weight in a short space of time has always been thought of as a near impossible task. For years, doctors and dieticians have told the public that it takes months and sometimes even years of hard work to see any progress with weight loss, or to sculpt the perfect body. But that is simply not true at all. more details...... Www.Fitapp1.com
    ...show more
  5. Dean99_2
    Jske 🤝🏼Please support my site🤝🏼 lnkd.in/dSk2Kwn
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.