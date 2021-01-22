‘Lost’ and ‘Babylon 5’ actress Mira Furlan dies aged 65

Croatian-American actress Mira Furlan, star of Babylon 5, Lost and more, has died aged 56.

The news was revealed on Furlan’s Twitter account, with Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski also paying tribute.

“It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her,” he wrote. “Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news.”

He added: “But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe.”

“We’ve known for some time now that Mira’s health was failing… and have been all dreading this day,” he added, though no cause of death has yet been revealed.

Furlan’s official Twitter account also posted a message, sharing a quote from the actress, presumably penned shortly before her death, and revealing that she died on Wednesday (January 20).

“I look at the stars,” she wrote. “It’s a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That’s where I’ll be going soon. ‘We’re all star stuff,’ I currently remember Delenn’s line from Joe’s script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid.

“In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That’s all.”

Furlan’s most famous role came as Minbari Ambassador Delenn in Babylon 5, the sci-fi space drama that ran for five seasons from 1994. She also played Danielle Rousseau in Lost.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia in 1955, Furlan moved to the United States in 1991, landing her Babylon 5 role soon after. She also appeared in the likes of Just Add Magic and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

