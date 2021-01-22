Search

Discover

NEWS

Gene Simmons recalls the time Alex Trebek put on KISS make-up

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 22, 2021

The bassist said that the late 'Jeopardy!' host "was a funny guy, and very kind and brave"

Gene Simmons has recalled the time that the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek agreed to dress up in a Kiss costume and wear make-up in the style made famous by the rock band.

The Canadian-born game show host, who became a popular and much-loved figure in the US while presenting Jeopardy! from 1984 to 2020, passed away in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound in a new interview, Simmons recalled meeting Trebek backstage in October 2018 during a taping of Jeopardy!.

The pair then filmed an online clip together with Trebek in full Kiss make-up and costume – you can see his transformation below.

“People only knew Trebek from television, but when the cameras weren’t rolling, the guy had a potty mouth,” Simmons recalled. “We traded lots of, as they used to say in the 1800s, off-color jokes. He was a funny guy, and very kind and brave. I said: ‘You’re going to be putting on KISS makeup.’ [He said:] ‘Okay, let’s go.’”

The bassist added: “And we’re both immigrants. He was from Canada, I’m from Israel. And it was this kind of [joint feeling of]: ‘What an amazing country, where there are no limits to the heights you can achieve in America.’ And you can’t do that in Canada or Israel, no matter how ambitious and hardworking you are, there’s a ceiling. You can only go so far.

“Who else has got a history like Trebek? I haven’t heard anybody say a bad thing about him,” Simmons added in tribute to the late presenter. “Lovely guy.”

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds detailed his “heartbreaking” experience of recording a segment for Alex Trebek’s posthumous final episode of Jeopardy!.

The post Gene Simmons recalls the time Alex Trebek put on KISS make-up appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 5 3
  1. TamaraAllen22
    TamaraAllen22 SPECIAL REPORT: At Last...A Diet That Works. Here's How A Local 04 Mom Stumbled On To Secret Diet Used By Rachael Ray To Lose Up To 27 lbs. In 1 Month! Dr. Oz Is Calling It "#1 Miracle Fat Burner In A Bottle. Read more--->> Www.Fitapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. tamara.allen
    TamaraAllen Losing weight in a short space of time has always been thought of as a near impossible task. For years, doctors and dieticians have told the public that it takes months and sometimes even years of hard work to see any progress with weight loss, or to sculpt the perfect body. But that is simply not true at all. more details...... Www.Fitapp1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.