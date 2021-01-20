Search

Discover

NEWS

The Rolling Stones are set to release their own chocolate bars

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 20, 2021

Launching on their online store next week

The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to launch their own branded chocolate bars next week.

The band’s apparent venture into confectionary appears to be the latest move in their overall merchandising strategy, which saw them opening their very first flagship merch store in central London last year.

According to The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column, a milk chocolate bar (called ‘Brown Sugar’) and a dark chocolate bar (‘Cherry Red’, inspired by the lyric “my favorite flavor, cherry red” from ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’) will both go on sale on the Stones’ merch website from Monday (January 25).

The paper also claims that each chocolate bar will cost £5.95, plus postage.

The Rolling Stones

Back in November, the Stones launched an online e-store to tie in with their flagship shop in London.

John Habbouch, GM and CFO of Bravado, said of the band’s fully immersive, 360-degree “virtual shopping experience”: “We are excited to be able to take the brand new RS No.9 Carnaby store to the world and to allow customers and fans to shop the collection from the comfort of their own homes through an immersive and unique online experience of this exciting retail space.”

In other Stones news, Keith Richards recently spoke about how he’s taken up gardening to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I spent the whole summer actually admiring the garden and also doing a bit of gardening myself – watering the veggies and the stuff,” he said. “I got into a more normal way of life, which is un-normal.”

The post The Rolling Stones are set to release their own chocolate bars appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 2 4
  1. RuthMendoza2
    RuthMendoza I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... >>>>>>> Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  2. bmaisl
    bmaisl I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do.....www.urgentprofit.com/
    ...show more
  3. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> bit.do/fMDau ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> bit.do/fMDau
    ...show more
  4. debramoore3
    DebraMoore Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... -------------->> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.