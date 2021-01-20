The Rolling Stones are set to release their own chocolate bars

The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to launch their own branded chocolate bars next week.

The band’s apparent venture into confectionary appears to be the latest move in their overall merchandising strategy, which saw them opening their very first flagship merch store in central London last year.

According to The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column, a milk chocolate bar (called ‘Brown Sugar’) and a dark chocolate bar (‘Cherry Red’, inspired by the lyric “my favorite flavor, cherry red” from ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’) will both go on sale on the Stones’ merch website from Monday (January 25).

The paper also claims that each chocolate bar will cost £5.95, plus postage.

Back in November, the Stones launched an online e-store to tie in with their flagship shop in London.

John Habbouch, GM and CFO of Bravado, said of the band’s fully immersive, 360-degree “virtual shopping experience”: “We are excited to be able to take the brand new RS No.9 Carnaby store to the world and to allow customers and fans to shop the collection from the comfort of their own homes through an immersive and unique online experience of this exciting retail space.”

In other Stones news, Keith Richards recently spoke about how he’s taken up gardening to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I spent the whole summer actually admiring the garden and also doing a bit of gardening myself – watering the veggies and the stuff,” he said. “I got into a more normal way of life, which is un-normal.”

