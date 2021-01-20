‘Game Of Thrones’ star The Mountain makes his boxing debut in Dubai

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson made his boxing debut last week in Dubai.

The actor, who played The Mountain in the HBO series and was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2018, took on Irish boxer Steven Ward in an exhibition match.

Yahoo! reports that the referee declared both Bjornsson and Ward winners at the end of the match.

Describing his opponent, Belfast cruiserweight Ward said Bjornsson “shook me to my boots,” per The News.

Bjornsson played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in Game of Thrones for five seasons, and was first introduced in the fourth season in 2013.

The role marked Bjornsson’s acting debut, and he was the third person to play the role after Conan Stevens in season one, and Ian Whyte in season two.

In other Game of Thrones news, Olivia Cooke recently admitted she had not watched the series before being cast in spin-off show House of The Dragon.

“When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any Game Of Thrones,” Cooke told Variety. “But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”

Cookie will be playing Alicent Hightower, who is described as “the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

“She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

