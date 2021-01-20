Search

How ‘Batwoman’ storyline explains Ruby Rose’s departure

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 20, 2021

Spoilers within

The first episode of season two of Batwoman has addressed how Ruby Rose’s departure connects with Javica Leslie taking over the role.

Rose confirmed last year she would be stepping down from the show, in which she played the title character, also known as Kate Kane.

Season two introduces Leslie’s new character, Ryan Wilder, by showing her mother being murdered by the show’s antagonist Alice in a flashback.

Ryan comes across Kate’s suit when rushing to help survivors at the scene of a plane crash, while Mary and Luke realize that it is the plane Kate was on that crashed into Gotham.

However, there is no confirmation as to Kate’s fate just yet, and showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed Rose’s exit would continue to be addressed throughout the season.

“We have two major stories this season as we come into season two,” Dries said (via DC FanDome). “The first one is: Where is Kate? What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost?

“These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season,” Dries continued. “All of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that.

“Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, tension, mystery, intrigue. And it will be shocking, awesome, and amazing.”

Reading about Kate’s disappearance in the Gotham City Gazette, Ryan thinks at first that she won’t be able to replace her, saying: “That suit is bigger than me. Kate was a hero. I’m not,” although she then changes her mind.

Addressing her decision to leave the show last year, Ruby Rose said, “Being the lead in anything is tough” and added: “In [this] particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery.”

The post How 'Batwoman' storyline explains Ruby Rose's departure appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

