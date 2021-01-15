Search

Discover

NEWS

Chance The Rapper and Dionne Warwick to team up on new single ‘Nothing’s Impossible’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 15, 2021

"Keep your eyes and ears open"

Dionne Warwick has confirmed that she’s working on a charity track with Chance The Rapper after the pair entertained fans with a friendly back and forth on Twitter last month.

The singer was praised in December after jokingly asking Chance about his rap alias.

“Hi, @chancetherapper,” Warwick wrote. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

She followed it up with another tweet that said: “I am now Dionne the Singer,” before adding that ‘Holy’, Chance’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, is one of her current favourite songs.

While Chance was just happy to be on Warwick’s radar, the pair have now teamed up for the charity duet ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ – with sales going towards the pair’s chosen charities.

 

Warwick said in a new Twitter video: “Chance and I will be getting in the studio very, very soon. It’s gonna be a pleasure working with him and his organization, called SocialWorks, as he’s working with mine, Hunger: Not Impossible.

“We’re going to try to do some wonderful things for people that are desperately in need… so keep your eyes and ears open, because we’re getting in that studio soon and we’re going to give you something that you cannot resist.”

Sharing the video, Chance added: “THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD FOR SO MANY!! THANK YOU DIONNE THE SINGER!! WE GON MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH THIS ONE (sic)!!”

Warwick previously said that the pair would be joined by The Weeknd on the track, although his involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Warwick recently confirmed that she only became aware of Cardi B for the first time last weekend, while also describing Billie Eilish as “William Eyelash”.

The post Chance The Rapper and Dionne Warwick to team up on new single ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 11 7
  1. Lenadward
    LenaEdward Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website..... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. AbigailaWalton
    AbigailWalton My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  3. evie.austin
    Evie Austin Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  4. piyoc31891
    piyoc31891 I Am Earning $81,100 so Far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hours a day I've made such great m0ney.I am Genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It's' really user friendly and I'm just so happY that I found out about this......... www.Earnapp2.com
    ...show more
  5. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> bit.do/fMqoA ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMqoA
    ...show more
  6. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> bit.do/fMqoA ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMqoA
    ...show more
  7. vicharaks223
    vicharaks Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! Please visit my site:-  <a href=" vicharaks.com/"> vicharaks.com </a>
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.