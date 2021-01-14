Megan Thee Stallion hints that she is one of the guests on Ariana Grande’s upcoming ‘34+35’ remix

Megan Thee Stallion has hinted that she will be one of the two special guests on the upcoming remix of Ariana Grande‘s ‘34+35’.

Grande confirmed on social media yesterday (January 13) that she will soon be releasing an official reworking of the ‘Positions’ track.

Sharing a 16-second clip which is soundtracked by fuzzy audio from the ‘34+35′ remix, Grande’s teaser features a flickering TV set which displays silhouettes of three figures – two of which have question marks displayed on their heads, indicating the two special guests.

Fans have been speculating who the two artists might be, with such names as Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Chloe x Halle all being mentioned so far.

Megan is also a strong contender to be a special guest on the track, with the Houston rapper fuelling the speculation yesterday by commenting under Grande’s announcement post on Instagram with a series of suggestive sideways-looking eye emojis.

Grande’s ‘34+35′ remix has yet to receive an official release date.

Earlier this week VH1 released an old audition tape that Megan sent in to them some years ago in the hope of being cast in their Love & Hip Hop series.

While VH1 ultimately decided not to include Megan on the show, the rapper can be seen in the video seemingly predicting her own rise to fame.

“Megan is gonna become a household name,” the ‘WAP’ star says in the clip. “When you’re talkin’ about those poppin’ rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation.”

