Listen to Sia and Burna Boy’s new version of ‘Hey Boy’

Sia has teamed up with Burna Boy for a new version of her song ‘Hey Boy’ – you can hear the reworked track below.

The song is taken from the former’s upcoming new album ‘Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’, which is set for release on February 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

The record is accompanying the upcoming drama Music, which was directed and co-written by Sia and is set for a special limited theatrical release by IMAX in February.

After releasing the original track back in November, Sia has today (January 14) shared the Burna Boy-featuring version of ‘Hey Boy’.

The song has also been brought to life in a new animated video, which was directed by Rafatoon – you can watch the clip above.

You can see the tracklist for Sia’s ‘Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’ below.

Together Hey Boy Saved My Life Floating Through Space Eye to Eye Music 1 + 1 Courage to Change Play Dumb Beautiful Things Can Happen Lie to Me Oblivion Miracle Hey Boy (feat. Burna Boy)

Last week saw the video for Burna Boy and Wizkid’s collaborative track ‘Ginger’ being released.

The track originally featured on Wizkid’s October-released album ‘Made In Lagos’.

