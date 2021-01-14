Lady Gaga is set to sing the US national anthem during Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration next week.

The President-elect will be sworn into office on Wednesday (January 20) during a ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Read more: How Lady Gaga reshaped the music world in her image

Variety reports that Gaga has been asked to sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ during the ceremony, with Jennifer Lopez also set to perform. More artists are set to be announced for the inauguration in the coming days.

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she gave a speech and performed ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü and I’.

This year’s presidential inauguration is expected to be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and amid ongoing security concerns following last week’s violent events at the Capitol.

Biden and Harris are still expected to be sworn into office on the steps of the Capitol at 12pm ET on January 20, but much of the celebrations that usually take place afterwards are expected to be either virtual or livestream events.

One such event is Celebrating America, a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks which will be broadcast on the evening of inauguration day.

Live performances by the likes of Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi will take place during the program.

The post Lady Gaga to sing the US national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.