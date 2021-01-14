Search

Jeff Bridges shares health update after cancer treatment

January 14, 2021

"The thing has drastically shrunk"

Jeff Bridges has shared a positive health update on his website, following his lymphoma diagnosis last year.

The Big Lebowski star posted a new message on his website saying he was “elated” after a new round of treatment.

“I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor,” he wrote. “Turns out it’s working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk.”

Bridges then wrote of his reaction to his treatment, which took place on the day of the riots at the US Capitol.

“I come home elated with the news,” Bridges continued. “I turn on the TV to find out what’s going in the world and… well… I don’t have to tell you what’s goin’ on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart.”

He added: “A question rose in me – what’s an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor Rozzell Sykes came to mind. His mantra was BE LOVE.

“Aaaa… yeah… that’s my path. Here’s a taste of Rozzell.”

First announcing the news on social media last October, Bridges wrote: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

He added: “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

