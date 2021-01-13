Search

Discover

NEWS

Justin Timberlake has written a new song to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 13, 2021

Timberlake will perform 'Better Days' at next week's presidential event

Justin Timberlake has announced that he’ll be among the artists who will appear at Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration next week, performing a song that he has written for the occasion.

Timberlake will perform ‘Better Days’ as Biden becomes US President on January 20, with the singer claiming that the track reflects “a better, more equal future”.

Sharing a clip of the track, which is a collaboration with Ant Clemons, Timberlake explained that he laid down the final vocals on election night (November 3) – which saw Biden emerging triumphant against Donald Trump.

“This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless,” Timberlake wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

 

“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful… and keep working towards a better, more equal future. ⠀

“I’m very honored to announce we will be performing this song on January 20th for the Presidential Inauguration. We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country… but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.”

The brief snippet, meanwhile, reveals the song to be a contemplative R&B effort, with Timberlake repeating the hopeful title throughout.

It comes as the FBI continues to warn of further armed protests by supporters of Donald Trump being held across the US in the days leading up to Biden‘s inauguration.

The warning has been issued following last week’s shocking scenes at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. when a mob of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the building while US lawmakers were certifying Biden’s victory.

The post Justin Timberlake has written a new song to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 3 3
  1. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. Amelia7722
    Amelia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. chandraevans5
    ChandraEvans `I've made $66,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.Here... See-------->>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.