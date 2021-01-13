Search

‘Lord of the Rings’ series to feature new lands from Tolkien’s world

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 13, 2021

There's much more than Mordor

Amazon Studios has confirmed that their forthcoming Lord of the Rings series is set to feature unexplored lands from J.R.R. Tolkien’s books.

The official synopsis explains that the show will take place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will feature the island of Númenor as a central location.

Fan site The One Ring shared the synopsis, and pointed out that among the locations mentioned, Númenor had not yet been depicted onscreen.

The official description reads: “Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

It continues: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Lord of the Rings

Last year, Lenny Henry was announced to be joining the upcoming show, alongside Henry include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum and more.

Previously announced stars include Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Ema Horvath.

