The Wombats’ ‘Greek Tragedy’ remix goes viral on TikTok

A remix of The Wombats’ single ‘Greek Tragedy’ has gone viral on TikTok, despite not having officially been made available on the platform.

The Oliver Nelson remix of the band’s 2015 song – the original version of which appeared on their album ‘Glitterbug’ – has become a popular sound used in videos on the social media app.

The reworking of the track was uploaded to the site by @lauraserrao and has since gone on to be used in over 430,000 videos. While there isn’t a specific challenge related to the song, many users have added it to videos of them doing their make-up because of the lyric “You’re running late with half your make-up on”.

The band have also shared two of their own videos using the sound. In the first, they edited together clips of some of the TikToks using the remix of ‘Greek Tragedy’, captioning it: “MUUUUM, the TikTokers have found one of our songs again…”

In the latest, which was posted yesterday (January 11), they layered the lyrics in colorful blocks over footage from the official music video. Watch it below now.

Last year, The Wombats’ frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy released his debut solo album under the moniker Love Fame Tragedy. It featured a number of star cameos, including Pixies’ Joey Santiago, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton and more.

In a four-star review of ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’, NME said: “You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more hook-laden and enjoyable catalog of breakdowns and anxieties this year – this is arguably the definitive 2020 album.”

