The 1975’s Matty Healy teases collabs with Beabadobee and Charli XCX

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 11, 2021

"Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists"

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has teased upcoming collaborations with the likes of Beabadoobee and Charli XCX.

The update comes courtesy of a new Instagram post from the singer, in which he shared a selection of photos of his home, where he is staying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping sane by cleaning and taking pictures currently. Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists (thank you to them!) – new playlist tomorrow, for sanity reasons,” he wrote.

Asked by a fan if he is collaborating with Beabadoobee or Charli XCX, Healy replied: “BOTH”!

News of a collaboration with Charli XCX comes after both artists teased they were working together in 2019.

In a series of tweets Healy first proclaimed Charli XCX “a fucking force”, before adding that he had sent the singer a beat.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MATTY 🥾🌍 Amnesty Uk – DH00280 (@trumanblack)

 

“Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday,” Healy’s tweet began, “and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

Speaking to NME, Charli added: “We sent some ideas back and forth, and I’m such a fan of [Matty] and the band. They just get it, and they don’t get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music. And I think he’s such a smart lyricist, it’s just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music.

“And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it.”

Beabadoobee also detailed her collab with The 1975 late last year, hailing it as “one of the nicest experiences of my life”.

Remaining coy about the project, she teased: “It’s a little thing coming out after the album, but it’s a secret.”

Meanwhile, Healy recently hinted that a new album under the band’s Drive Like I Do moniker could be coming out in February.

The post The 1975's Matty Healy teases collabs with Beabadobee and Charli XCX appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

