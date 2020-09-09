Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Stormzy’s powerful new video for ‘Superheroes’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • September 09, 2020

Watch Stormzy’s powerful new video for ‘Superheroes’

Stormzy has shared the powerful new video for his song ‘Superheroes’ — check out the uplifting animated visuals below.

The track is the latest single to be taken from the London MC’s December 2019 album ‘Heavy Is the Head’.

The clip for ‘Superheroes’ premiered earlier today (September 9) in a number of school classrooms across the UK. Directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix, the clip includes nods to the likes of Dave, Little Simz and Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford, and is dedicated to the memory of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The ‘Superheroes’ video also highlights the work of the Black Lives Matter movement, which, as director Delix told Little Black Book in a new interview about the making of the clip, was inspired by the London protests in June.

“We can’t ignore what happened,” Delix said. “It’s what the whole song is about. And it’s what Stormzy’s about. He was there on the day, out there protesting.”

In a short recorded speech which accompanied the broadcast of the ‘Superheroes’ video in schools, Stormzy said: “I wanted to show it to you guys first [because] being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are…

“Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back: you are a superhero.

“So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible.”

Yesterday (September 8), Stormzy was added to the bill of Rolling Loud Portugal 2021.

The post Watch Stormzy’s powerful new video for ‘Superheroes’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 1 3
  1. gowafel722
    gowafel722 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here...... www.indeedgolds.com
    ...show more
  2. donigo9
    donigo My Boy pal makes $seventy five/hour on net. he has been job less for six months. However he earns$16453 genuinely working at the internet for some hours. Immediately join from the source…… HERE☛ w­­­w­­­w­­­.­­­e­­­a­­­r­­­n­­­7­­­5.c­­­o­­­m
    ...show more
  3. gimida5358
    gimida5358 I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website... ══════HERE►........... www.WIC5.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.