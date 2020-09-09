Watch Stormzy’s powerful new video for ‘Superheroes’

Stormzy has shared the powerful new video for his song ‘Superheroes’ — check out the uplifting animated visuals below.

The track is the latest single to be taken from the London MC’s December 2019 album ‘Heavy Is the Head’.

The clip for ‘Superheroes’ premiered earlier today (September 9) in a number of school classrooms across the UK. Directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix, the clip includes nods to the likes of Dave, Little Simz and Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford, and is dedicated to the memory of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The ‘Superheroes’ video also highlights the work of the Black Lives Matter movement, which, as director Delix told Little Black Book in a new interview about the making of the clip, was inspired by the London protests in June.

“We can’t ignore what happened,” Delix said. “It’s what the whole song is about. And it’s what Stormzy’s about. He was there on the day, out there protesting.”

In a short recorded speech which accompanied the broadcast of the ‘Superheroes’ video in schools, Stormzy said: “I wanted to show it to you guys first [because] being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are…

“Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back: you are a superhero.

“So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible.”

Yesterday (September 8), Stormzy was added to the bill of Rolling Loud Portugal 2021.

