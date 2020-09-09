Search

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle announced for next Verzuz instalment

September 09, 2020

Following the record-breaking battle between Brandy and Monica

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have been announced as the next artists to square off in the next instalment of live-streamed series, Verzuz.

The soul icons will be pitting their hits against one another at 1am BST on Monday September 14 (8pm EST, Sunday September 13). It’ll be available to view on Verzuz’ Instagram page or on Apple Music.

With a discography that spans over a century between them, the two artists have collaborated on a selection of songs in the past, including ‘I Don’t Do Duets’ and ‘Superwoman’ alongside fellow legend Dionne Warwick.

Announcing the stream on Twitter, Verzuz said “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.”

The series has gained some serious traction over the past few months, seeing head-to-head pairings between the likes of Alicia Keys and John Legend, and Timbaland and Swizz Beats.

The latest instalment saw a highly anticipated reunion between Brandy and Monica, which lasted almost three hours and was closed by the pair’s all-conquering collaboration ‘The Boy Is Mine’.

Brandy and Monica’s battle also broke the record for most simultaneous viewers of the series thus far, clocking in 1.2million viewers at its peak.

In addition, both artists saw a surge in their streaming numbers as well after the battle. Together, they had 21.9million streams in a three day period beginning with the day of the battle.

