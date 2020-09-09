Lily Allen “ties the knot” with ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in Las Vegas

Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The singer and the US actor have been dating since last summer, and Allen has been pictured wearing a diamond engagement ring on several occasions this year.

The Sun reports that the pair are now husband and wife after marrying in an intimate ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Public records accessed by TMZ also reveal that the pair obtained their marriage license on Monday September 7.

Allen also reportedly used her previous married name – Lily Cooper – for the registration. She separated from husband Sam Cooper in 2015 after four years of marriage, before they eventually divorced in 2018.

The pair have largely kept their relationship under wraps, only sharing a selection of photos on social media and appearing in public together on several occasions.

When Allen was quizzed about the large ring on her finger in a photo earlier this year, she replied: “First rule of engagement club…”

Meanwhile, it is expected that Harbour will return as police chief Hopper in the fourth season of Stranger Things, despite facing an uncertain fate at the end of the last season.

In a clip released earlier this year, it was revealed that his character is now interred in a Russian labour camp.

