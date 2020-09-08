Search

The first trailer for Ben Wheatley’s ‘Rebecca’ Netflix remake is here

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 08, 2020

Coming to Netflix next month

The first trailer for Ben Wheatley’s new film Rebecca has just been released — watch it below.

Wheatley is remaking Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 film of the same name (which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1941). Both films are based on the gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier which was written in 1938. The film was picked up by Netflix in 2018.

The film stars Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in the lead roles, with Scott Thomas playing Mrs. Danvers, Hammer in the role of Maxim de Winter, owner of Manderley manor, and James playing Maxim’s wife.

Check out the trailer here:

The rest of the cast includes Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, Ann Dowd and Tom Goodman-Hill.

The official plot synopsis for the film reads: “A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.”

Ben Wheatley previously directed High-Rise, based on J.G. Ballard’s dystopian novel of the same name from 1975. The British filmmaker also made Free FireSightseersKill List and A Field in England.

Reviewing Free Fire, NME said in 2017: “If cinematic gunfire is your bag, then this trigger-happy flick will delight and rattle your eardrums in equal measure,” adding that “the frenetic pace and outstanding gore make for an exhilarating 90 minutes.”

Netflix will release Rebecca globally on October 21.

The post The first trailer for Ben Wheatley’s ‘Rebecca’ Netflix remake is here appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

