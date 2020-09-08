Search

Discover

NEWS

David Arquette opens up on his friendship with late actor Luke Perry

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 08, 2020

"It was such a huge thing for our whole family, because we consider them part of the family"

David Arquette has opened up about his friendship with late actor Luke Perry.

The Scream actor, having just released his new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette about his experience in the world of professional wrestling, told NME why the film is dedicated to the Riverdale actor who passed away last year.

The film sees Arquette spending time with Jack, Perry’s son, in the ring. “It was really super important,” Arquette said. “Wrestling bringing me together with Luke before the end of his life was just a timing thing – and that’s what’s most meaningful to me in the experience.”

Speaking about the actor’s death, Arquette detailed how close the pair were. “It was such a huge thing for our whole family, because we consider them part of the family,” he explained. “Just seeing how his family dealt with it was really incredible. Jack and Sophie, his kids, dealt with it with such dignity so of course we wanted to dedicate the film to him.”

Arquette also recalled how far back his friendship with Perry goes, explaining how the actor lived with his mother decades ago. “He lived in our house when he got cast in 90210, renting a room from my mother,” Arquette revealed.

“He would always do really sweet things in the house for her, even after he became a big star he’d still come over and help her with certain things.”

David Arquette’s new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette premiered at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival on August 21 – stay tuned for news on a UK release.

The post David Arquette opens up on his friendship with late actor Luke Perry appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 10 9
  1. gilano7808
    gilano7808 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. genov31239
    genov31239 ★I am making a real GOOD MONEY (123$ / hr ) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly $30k, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE. I hope you also got what I...go to home media tech tab for more detail reinforce your heart...WIC5.com
    ...show more
  3. cajetey
    cajetey US Dollar Rain Earns up to $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job opportunity provide for our community peoples who,s already using face book to earn money 85000$ every month and more through face book and google new project to create money at home with in few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started. HERE…....Www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  4. lipay49859
    lipay49859 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generated and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. lipay49859
    lipay49859 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generated and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. sadoxa8298
    Jamie Reynolds I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  7. msha031
    Sajjad Ali kotak Mahindra Bank customer care number. What is the Kotak Mahindra Bank Customer Care Number, Kotak customer care number, and Kotak bank customer care number. www.customerservice-pro.com/kotak-mahindra-bank-customer-care-number/
    ...show more
  8. refesasd
    refes 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞! 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐲-𝐟𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐝.𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟔𝟒𝟕𝟒.𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 - 𝟒 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭. 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟖-𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬.𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 $𝟏𝟕𝟕 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫. 𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 COPY THIS SITE and see video...............cutt.ly/UflNJc9
    ...show more
  9. Joyce.Ritchie
    Joyce Ritchie I­ a­m­ n­o­w­ m­a­k­i­n­g­ o­v­e­r­ $15k­ e­v­e­r­y­ m­o­n­t­h­ j­u­s­t­ b­y­ d­o­i­n­g­ a­n­ e­a­s­y­ j­o­b­ o­n­l­i­n­e­ f­r­o­m­ h­o­m­e­ u­s­i­n­g­ m­y­ l­a­p­t­o­p­. e­v­e­r­y­b­o­d­y­ c­a­n­ n­o­w­ g­e­t­ t­h­i­s­ a­n­d­ s­t­a­r­t­ m­a­k­i­n­g­ e­x­t­r­a­ d­o­l­l­a­r­s­ o­n­l­i­n­e­ b­y­ j­u­s­t­ f­o­l­l­o­w­ i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s­ o­n­ t­h­i­s­ w­e­b­s­i­t­e­. <(") Copy Here.........>> Www.Paydaykit.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.