Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Walking Dead’ boss shares details on six “extra” season 10 episodes

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 30, 2020

AMC asked the team to "pivot" earlier this year

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has teased the plot of six “extra” season 10 episodes.

After this coming weekend’s long-awaited season finale, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, six more episodes will then be released in early 2021 before season 11 starts.

“There are some things that get set up at the end of season 10, which was our intended ending, [and] we will start to dive into some of those mysteries that we’ve left behind,” Kang told Den of Geek.

The Walking Dead boss went on to explain that the initial plan was to film a full traditional season, but plans shifted towards these six episodes in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been getting ready to shoot one of our typical really big scopey first episodes that has hundreds of zombies and people in really close quarters with each other, crammed into little spaces, and it didn’t feel like that was really feasible or safe or responsible in this time,” Kang explained.

She added that there would still be “twists and turns and scares and tears”, but that these episodes might be more character-led.

The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter (Picture: Jace Downs/AMC)

“We’re loving getting to dive into some of these characters in a really deep way,” she said of the extra season 10 episodes. “It all flows right into what we’re planning for season 11.

“It’s all in service of the story. Hopefully it will feel like these lead us right into those episodes and that we get to have fun along the way.”

AMC recently confirmed that season six would be the show’s final season, with 24 episodes set to air across 2021 and 2022.

The post ‘The Walking Dead’ boss shares details on six “extra” season 10 episodes appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 12 7
  1. sihirgh
    sihir [ Work At Home For USA ] I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….................Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  2. AlicjaClooee
    Alicja Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile6251
    ...show more
  3. faksforu
    faksforu I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. alenaritov
    alena bit.ly/3iinBZ1
    ...show more
  5. alenaritov
    alena Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>>alena696969.blogspot.com
    ...show more
  6. MariaSRaines
    MariaRaines my co-worker's step-mother makes $82 hourly on the computer. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $15643 just working on the computer for a few hours. go to this web-site...www.jobcash1.Com
    ...show more
  7. refoh
    refoh ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★I am making 16k monthly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE.............................................www.jobs35.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.