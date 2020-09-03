New Order tease new announcement for next week

New Order are teasing an upcoming announcement on their social media accounts.

The minimal new teaser simply shows a flock of birds alongside the date of September 8, next Tuesday.

It’s not clear yet whether the teaser points to the announcement and release of new music, or if it will see the band announcing more tour dates.

New Order have already had to reschedule a massive London show at The O2 and dates for their Unity tour with Pet Shop Boys in the US. Both events will now take place in 2021.

See New Order’s new teaser below.

08 09 20 pic.twitter.com/wBWKIoiTuB — New Order (@neworder) September 2, 2020

New Order last released a full-length album with 2015’s ‘Music Complete’. The band are set to release a special vinyl boxset of their seminal 1983 album ‘Power Corruption & Lies’.

The ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ of the album, which is set to arrive on October 2, will be comprised of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.

Last month, New Order were among a host of artists to back the #WeMakeEvents campaign, which saw thousands of music industry workers march through the streets of Manchester to ask for funding through the coronavirus pandemic to “ensure that the government cannot ignore the complex ecosystem that supports live music in their funding decisions”.

The #WeMakeEvents campaign has been launched to increase awareness of the huge crisis facing the touring and festival events sector, which is facing a staggering 114,000 job losses through the pandemic.

