Black Sabbath announce new Dr. Martens shoe collection

Black Sabbath have partnered with Dr. Martens for a new shoe collection to celebrate 50 years since the release of their first two albums.

Both ‘Black Sabbath’ and ‘Paranoid’ have reached the half-century mark this year, with the latter celebrating 50 years since its release earlier this month.

Those half-century celebrations will now continue into October in the form of a new collaboration with Dr. Martens, with the latter keen to also shine a spotlight on Keith McMillan’s “hard-hitting artwork” for the cover of both records.

Two new pairs of shoes are being released for the first collection, with the eight-eyelet high-top pair being decked out in the artwork for ‘Black Sabbath’. A three-eyelet pair represents ‘Paranoid’, with each black leather shoe featuring the ‘War Pigs’ soldier emblazoned on the outside of the boot near the ankle.

The Black Sabbath x Dr. Martens collection will go on sale on Thursday (October 1), and you can find more about the collaboration here.

Earlier this month, frontman Ozzy Osbourne ruled out the chance of ever playing with Black Sabbath again.

The heavy metal pioneers brought their career to a close in 2017 with a string of homecoming shows in Birmingham, and there has been talk of the group potentially reuniting ever since.

