Naughty Dog is developing a ‘The Last Of Us’ board game

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Surej Singh • September 28, 2020

The game will be "a deep, emotional experience combined with endless thrills and excitement"

Naughty Dog has announced that it is currently developing a board game adaptation of its hit post-apocalyptic video game franchise, The Last Of Us.

The news was revealed on the developer’s Twitter account during The Last Of Us Day on Saturday (September 26). Naughty Dog has also confirmed that the upcoming board game will be a partnership with tabletop game company CMON.

Check out the tweet below.

CMON, which has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Sony Interactive Entertainment, has brought a number of PlayStation exclusives to life as tabletop games, such as Bloodborne and God Of War.

CMON took to its website to release a statement on the upcoming The Last Of Us board game, assuring fans that the tabletop experience will match that of the video games: “As long-time fans of the series, we recognize the special place these games hold in the hearts and minds of its many fans.”

It also revealed that several aspects of the video game will be adapted to the board game experience, including “unseen clickers”, “the intensity of a firefight” and “the heartbreak of being double crossed”.

The Last Of Us is a series that many of us at CMON have followed from its inception and we are eager to adapt the stirring character-driven player experience to tabletop, letting fans explore the world and story in a entirely new way,” its VP of Entertainment and Head of Licensing, Geoff Skinner said.

A release date for the game has not been announced, as it is currently in development. ON the other hand, The Last Of Us: Remastered and The Last Of Us Part II are currently available on PS4.

The post Naughty Dog is developing a ‘The Last Of Us’ board game appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

