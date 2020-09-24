Search

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke marries partner Dajana Roncione in Sicily

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • September 24, 2020

His bandmates attended last weekend's ceremony

Thom Yorke married his partner Dajana Roncione in Sicily over the weekend, it has been reported.

According to la Repubblica and Vanity Fair, the Radiohead frontman and Italian actress tied the knot at a ceremony held at the Villa Valguarnera estate in the town of Bagheria.

Photographer Greg Williams has since shared a pair of black-and-white images from the special day, one of which shows the newlyweds laying together beneath a chandelier. See the posts below.

It’s said that Yorke’s Radiohead bandmates – Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – were in attendance, with all guests adhering to strict social distancing guidelines throughout the day. As Vanity Fair report, these measures included a lack of a dancefloor and the use of protective face coverings as well as disinfectant.

Despite all the difficulties caused by the global pandemic, we are proud and happy to get married here in Sicily,” Yorke reportedly said. “Sicily is Dajana’s native island. She grew up in Monreale, walked to school in front of its beautiful cathedral every morning and still has many friends and relatives there.”

Yorke and Roncione started dating back in 2017. Last year, the actress appeared in Yorke’s Netflix film, ‘Anima’, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The “one-reeler” project accompanied the musician’s third solo album of the same name.

Yorke was in a relationship with Rachel Owen for 23 years, before they separated in 2015. The following year, Owen died from cancer at the age of 48.

Back in June, Ed O’Brien opened up on the future of Radiohead – saying that he was “sure there will be another album” at some point. “But when that is, I have no idea…,” he said.

“That last record [2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’] was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.”

