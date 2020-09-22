‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal’s family react to Emmys loss: “We still love you”

Normal People star Paul Mescal shared his family’s reaction to his loss at the Emmys.

The breakout actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2020 Emmy awards, and lost out to Mark Ruffalo for his performance in I Know This Much Is True.

Mescal’s sister Nell shared a screenshot on Instagram of the family’s FaceTime call after the ceremony, with the caption “we still love you” while Mescal’s mother held up an L shape “loser” sign in consolation.

The actor was up against Jeremy Irons for Watchmen, Hugh Jackman for Bad Education, Jeremy Pope for Hollywood and Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True.

Ruffalo used his speech to encourage US residents to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, highlighting the “strong important moment ahead”.

Mark Ruffalo accepts the #Emmy for lead actor in limited series or movie for his role in "I Know This Much Is True." https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/geTjM8V6IV — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

“Our story is about family, it’s about a man fighting for his brother, who is living with mental illness,” the actor began. “A story so common in the United States. How are we going to deal and take care of each other?

“We do that with love and we do that by fighting for them. We have to come together. If you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate. One thing I’ve learned about my family is we are stronger together.”

He added: “We have a strong important moment ahead of us, vote for love and compassion and kindness.”

Paul Mescal recently landed his next film role, in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter. The actor will be starring opposite Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley.

