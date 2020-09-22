Netflix cancels ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ immediately after it wins Emmy

Search

Netflix has cancelled its critically acclaimed childrens’ show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after just one season.

The news broke immediately after the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world,” Netflix said of the show in a statement.

“We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.”

Henson added in her own statement that she doesn’t believe the show’s story to be over, writing: “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”

The Dark Crystal
‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’. Credit: Netflix.

She added: “Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance‘s all-star cast featured the likes of Star Trek’s Jason Isaacs, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton, Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham-Carter and more.

