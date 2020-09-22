Fall Out Boy and Weezer have gone head to head on the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

A clip of the episode on YouTube sees presenter Steve Harvey call Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo to the center podium to begin the game.

Wentz approaches Cuomo and embraces him in an awkwardly received hug, saying afterwards, “I think that’s the first time we’ve ever hugged!” Cuomo replied, “Maybe the last time.”

Watch a clip of the episode below:

Fall Out Boy and Weezer each enlisted the help of a special guest – engineer and producer Suzy Shinn played with Weezer while Fall Out Boy brought in Family Guy actor and comedian Seth Green.

Both bands appeared on the Sunday September 20 episode to play in a bid to raise money for charity. Weezer took part in support of Reverb, whose gear sales help raise money for youth music programs, while Fall Out Boy were on a mission to generate funds for their own charity, The Fall Out Boy Fund, which raises money for gardening, food education and more in Chicago.

Both Weezer and Fall Out Boy were meant to head out on the global Hella Mega Tour along with Green Day earlier this year but were forced to postpone. Rescheduled dates for North America and the UK and Ireland have since been announced, set to commence in June 2021.

The post Fall Out Boy and Weezer go head to head on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.