Avril Lavigne announces livestream benefit concert for Lyme disease awareness

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • September 22, 2020

Proceeds go to the Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance

Avril Lavigne has announced a special livestream benefit concert, #FightLyme, to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease.

“I’m so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community,” Lavigne said in a statement. “It’s going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music and exciting surprises!”

Set to kick off at 1am BST on October 25 (8pm EST October 24), proceeds from all tickets and merch bundles will go toward the Global Lyme Alliance and the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

According to Lavigne’s website, the virtual #FightLyme event is slated as fans’ “only chance” to see her perform this year.

Advocacy around Lyme disease is an issue close to Lavigne’s heart. In 2015 she revealed she had been diagnosed with the illness, saying she had been “bedridden for five months”, her revelation quashing various rumours including that she had been in rehab.

Back in March Lavigne was forced to cancel her European tour after the outbreak of the coronavirus. She has since announced rescheduled UK tour dates, set to begin in London in February next year.

