The Emmys accidentally gave Jason Bateman an award before taking it back

Jason Bateman was incorrectly announced as a winner during this year’s Creative Arts Emmys in what appears to have been a technical glitch.

The awards, which took place over the days preceding last night’s (September 20) Primetime Emmy Awards, included the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

However, some confusion arose after Bateman’s name was announced as the winner for his role in The Outsider, while Ron Cephas Jones’ appeared on the title card for This Is Us.

The announcement was then cut off mid-sentence as the Emmys went to a commercial break, though when they returned it was acknowledged that an error had taken place.

“Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now. Please don’t go away,” a title card read.

Cephas Jones was the confirmed winner, and made history in the process as his daughter Jasmine also won Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series gong for her role in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn.

This made them the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year, Ron saying it was “the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel”.

“I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words,” he added.

Meanwhile, Schitt’s Creek was the big winner of the Primetime Emmys, taking home the most awards of the night including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, HBO’s Succession and Watchmen also took home a handful of awards at the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

