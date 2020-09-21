AC/DC “confirm comeback” in new photos posted online

AC/DC have seemingly confirmed their return with singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd in a series of photos which were posted online.

According to a Brazilian AC/DC fansite, photos showing the band’s returning line-up were briefly posted on the AC/DC website last week before quickly being removed.

They appear to have been taken during a video shoot and show drummer Phil Rudd playing with guitarist Stevie Young for the first time – with the fan site claiming that the footage was shot in the Netherlands earlier this year.

But the most interesting detail for fans is the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, after he departed the group in 2016 following extensive hearing loss.

These were posted earlier today… With strong RUMOURS that an album will follow this November. Follow AC DC’s socials for an official announcement. Until then, enjoy the possibility. pic.twitter.com/epZ9sX0Y3Y — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) September 19, 2020

Johnson was subsequently replaced on the band’s ‘Rock or Bust’ tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

The new look at the band comes after it was claimed that they have already recorded their next album.

In July, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, a close friend of the band, claimed that their next album is already finished but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is gonna be a miracle of technology,” Snider told ABC.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

The album is also expected to see the return of drummer Phil Rudd, who was replaced on their ‘Rock or Bust’ tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and threats to kill in 2015.

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018 amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track”.

In February, Snider also opened up about a dinner he had with Brian Johnson, revealing that the frontman told him “a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say”.

“But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording,” he added.

Representatives for AC/DC have been contacted for comment.

The post AC/DC “confirm comeback” in new photos posted online appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.