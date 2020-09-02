Watch Miley Cyrus deliver a jazzy cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

Miley Cyrus has taken to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to deliver a punchy and soulful rendition of Billie Eilish‘s latest single ‘My Future‘.

Once again proving herself to have a penchant for covers, Cyrus adds some serious smoke and fire to the woozy and breathy original.

Cyrus is the first artist to play the station’s ‘Live Lounge Month’ this year. She is a frequent guest of the segment, with her previous covers including Ariana Grande‘s ‘No Tears Left To Cry‘ with Mark Ronson, Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Summertime Sadness’ and Roberta Flack’s version of ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’.

In addition to Cyrus’ cover of ‘My Future’, she also performed her latest single, ‘Midnight Sky‘. Watch both performances below:

‘Midnight Sky’ is Cyrus’ first release of 2020, following her two singles of 2019 – ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Mother’s Daughter’. The latter of the two earned Cyrus two MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week, for ‘Best Editing’ and ‘Best Art Direction’. She also performed ‘Midnight Sky’ at the ceremony.

While Cyrus has been teasing the release of her forthcoming studio album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, for some time, she recently let slip that she’ll be reuniting with Mark Ronson on the album for a collaboration titled ‘High’.

“I have a song on my record actually with Mark called ‘High’, and it’s like, even though I don’t get high anymore, I still get high, because what I do constantly gets me high,” she told Zane Lowe.

‘My Future’ marks the second drop of Eilish’s in 2020, following the release of ‘No Time To Die‘, written as the theme to the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name.

She gave the song its live debut at the Democratic National Convention back in August, also voicing support for Joe Biden.

As for the rest of Live Lounge Month 2020, artists like YUNGBLUD, Arlo Parks, Jorja Smith and more are all set to perform.

