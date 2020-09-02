Billie Eilish designs logo for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

With Los Angeles set to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the event’s organizers have shared their official emblem.

In addition to the official logo, LA28 have also commissioned a number of athletes, creatives and community leaders associated with the city to create alternate designs, including Billie Eilish.

We are a community of inspired individuals and fearless dreamers. It’s time we made our mark. #LA28 #LA28Creator pic.twitter.com/XagKkA5d9a — LA28 (@LA28) September 1, 2020

Those commissioned were asked to redesign the ‘A’ from the event’s official logo, with Eilish’s taking the shape of a slanted, lime-green design.

In a video commissioned by LA28, Eilish expanded on her design. “The font is the font that I use for my logo, and who knows if that’s gonna be relevant in my life in eight years?

“But I have this whole thing about not wanting to please my past self or my future self, it’s all about pleasing your pleasant self. I don’t know what my life is gonna be like in eight years but I’m really just looking forward to the future.”

She also spoke about LA, where she was born and raised. “Every time I come back I feel back to myself and back to who I am and my roots.

“LA’s inspiring in a lot of ways. I love that about LA in the first place, that it’s really diverse and it’s not just one type of people. The Olympics is the Olympics, that’s everybody, all over the world coming together. Eight years from now I’m looking forward to that.”

Other celebrities to have designed alternate logos for LA28 include actress Reese Witherspoon, YouTuber Lilly Singh, and multimedia artist Alex Israel.

Last week, meanwhile, Eilish performed a stripped back tiny desk session from home. Appearing alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, Eilish offered up a stripped-back rendition of her latest single ‘My Future’ as well as 2019’s ‘Everything I Wanted’.

