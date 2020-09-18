Search

Sam Smith announces new album ‘love goes’

By Jackson Langford • September 18, 2020

They've also dropped lead single 'Diamonds'

Sam Smith has returned today (September 18) with the announcement of their third forthcoming album, ‘love goes’.

In addition, Smith has also released the album’s lead single ‘Diamonds’ after teasing it throughout the week on social media.

The video, directed by Black Dog Films, sees Smith dance alone around a dimly lit house and on grass in the pouring rain.

Watch the video below:

In a statement shared to social media, Smith said that ‘love goes’, which is due out Friday, October 30, was written across the past two years.

“The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically,” Smith wrote.

“Every time I went to the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN.”

“My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures,” they continued.

“No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing.”

Smith’s third album was originally set to be titled ‘To Die For’, and scheduled for release on May 1, but it was renamed and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they said at the time.

This year has seen Smith do a number of collaborations, including ‘I’m Ready‘ with Demi Lovato, ‘My Oasis‘ with Burna Boy and ‘Temptation‘ with Tiwa Savage.

