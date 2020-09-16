Search

Samuel L. Jackson teaches fans to swear in 15 different languages as reward for voter registration

September 16, 2020

"Let's do some cussing in fifteen different languages!"

Samuel L. Jackson has taught fans how to swear in 15 different languages after they registered to vote in the upcoming US election.

The screen icon, who is known for his brilliant on-screen cusses, came good on his promise after attempting to seek 2500 voter registrations through a link he shared on Twitter.

“Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” he wrote on Monday (September 14).

Yesterday, Jackson posted a follow-up video which sees him delivering the cusses in a variety of languages.

“You showed up and showed out for our voter action goals,” Jackson explains in the clip.

“Now, time for me to hold up that end of the bargain. Let’s do some cussing in fifteen different languages!”

Jackson then proceeds to deliver the cusses in a vast array of languages including Swahili, Ukrainian, Jamaican Patois, Maori and Haitian.
Responding to the video, one fan wrote: “Samuel L. Jackson swearing in any language is badass.”

The brilliant cussing comes after Jackson previously advised fans to “stay the fuck at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor read a new poem written by the brains behind Go The F**k To Sleep, a children’s book for adults that he famously read on YouTube in 2016.

He reprised his narrative role by reading Stay The F**k At Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Now technically I’m not a doctor/But motherfuckers listen when I read a poem/So here I am, Sam Fucking Jackson/Imploring you: Keep your ass at home,” Jackson says in the clip. 

